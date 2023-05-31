Thelma W. "Nana" Stratton Cameron
Beloved friend, supportive mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, American Bridge Association Bronze Life Master, and lifelong ‘Hoos fan, Thelma W. "Nana" Stratton Cameron, age 98, of Winchester, VA died on May 19. Full of non-stop energy, Thelma could often be found driving her beloved pampered pup, Kandi, around in her bright red Prius – bringing her friends to duplicate bridge or attending the football, basketball, baseball, and soccer games, tennis matches, cheerleading competitions, horse shows, dance or piano recitals, and choral and band performances of her children, grand and great-grandchildren. More recently, she could be found watching non-stop football, basketball, tennis, and golf with her very first cat, Miss Kitty, curled up on her lap.
Born in Front Royal, Virginia to Charles and Elizabeth Warren, Thelma made her home with grandparents John J. and Kathleen Warren. Thelma married the love of her life, architect Hubert T. Stratton in June 1947 and together they amassed a wonderful and spirited group of friends with whom they attended countless UVA football and basketball games while playing much golf and tennis and raising daughters Karen, Kathye-Lynn, and Kaye, the apples of their parents’ eyes. After Hubert’s untimely passing in July 1987, Thelma married the doting Hugh C. Cameron in August 1992. After more years frequenting Charlottesville and countless sporting events, golf outings, and dominoes matches, Hugh passed in August 2005.
All the while, Thelma continued to cherish her friends and family, offering friendship, support, and advice while taking her family’s never-ending adventures in stride, with an open mind and unfailingly coordinated outfit. At countless Handley High School, UVA, W&M, Randolph-Macon, Embry Riddle and Arena Football games, she continued to recognize penalties before the refs, made friends with coaches and players at all levels, and – no matter what the season held – offered unending support and unmatched deviled eggs.
Somehow, between these events and outings, she found time to be an active community member. Thelma was a Charter Member of the Glen Burnie Garden Club, member of the Opequon Presbyterian Church, and member of the Virginia Athletics Association for 73 years. In addition to her daughters: Karen Callahan of Charlotte, N.C. (deceased), Kathye-Lynn Stratton of Winchester, and Kaye Bock (John) of Winchester; Thelma was beloved “Nana” to grandchildren Michael Partlow (Chris) of Winchester; Brian Partlow (Courtney) of Leesburg, VA; Kelli Kangas (Dustin) of Evergreen, CO; Chris Callahan (Karina) of Charlotte, NC, Erin Callahan of Siva, NC; Kaitlyn Bock of Denver, CO; Richard Wellbock (Kait) of Greensboro, NC; and Kathryn Bock of Melbourne, FL. She also leaves behind “nieces” and their husbands Carolyn and Walter Blacklock of Front Royal and Nancy Smith and R.K. of Richmond.
Her family expanded with a whole team of adoring great-grandchildren who kept her busy with all their activities including: Caroline, Elise, and Andrew Partlow; Addison and Tyler Partlow; Marcus and Liam Kangas; Eloisa Callahan; Sabine Callahan; and Jay!
Memorial services for this unforgettable woman will be held at the Omps Funeral Home at noon on June 3rd with a reception to follow.
Memorial gifts may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601, Opequon Presbyterian Church, 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester, VA 22602 or Virginia Athletics Foundation, 1815 Stadium Rd, Charlottesville, VA, 22903.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall atompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.