Theodore Franklin Funk "Theo"

Theodore Franklin “Theo” Funk, 40, of Stephens City, Virginia passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.
Theo was born in 1979 in Winchester, Virginia, son of David E. Funk, Sr. of Winchester, Virginia and the late Deborah S. Funk. He was a graduate of James Wood High School and was an auto body technician with 781 Auto Body in Winchester. Theo loved the mountains and being outdoors, especially when he was watching his sons play sports. He enjoyed fishing, dirt track racing, music, and was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Theo was a loving husband, father, and loyal friend.
He married Holly Darnell on January 22, 2000 in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with his father and his wife are sons, Troy Allen Funk and Tyler Jacob Funk of Stephens City, Virginia; brother, David Eugene Funk, Jr. (Katie) of Winchester, Virginia; and his loyal fur baby, Zoey.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Friday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Pastor Alan Morrison officiating. Interment will be private.
