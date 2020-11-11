Theodore J. Milone "Teddy"

Theodore J. "Teddy" Milone, 79, of Frederick County, VA, formerly of Stamford, CT, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Fox Trail Senior Living.
Mr. Milone was born in 1941 in Stamford, CT, son of the late Theodore and Helen Milone. He was a graduate of J.M. Wright Technical High School, Stamford, CT and earned an Associate's degree in Business from Norwalk Community College, Norwalk, CT. Mr. Milone was a veteran of the United States Navy. He worked for Capitol Records for 25 years and retired in 2010 from New World Pasta, Winchester, VA. Mr. Milone was a member of Springdale Athletic Club in Stamford, CT. He enjoyed golfing, traveling, playing softball in his earlier years, and was very musically inclined (playing the piano and saxophone). Mr. Milone was an avid fan of the NY Giants and NY Yankees. He was an animal lover, especially to Jake and the late Mugsy. Mr. Milone always looked forward to a good Italian dish, but enjoyed all types of food. His greatest passion was spending time with his family. He loved being "Poppa" to his grandchildren and was affectionately known by many as "Teddy Bear". Mr. Milone was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
He married Claudia Davis, on April 18, 1970 in Stamford, CT.
Surviving with his best friend and wife of 50 years are daughters, Kimberly Milone Baker (Larry) of Winchester, VA and Cathy Lee Boulanger (Matt) of Lewiston, ME; son-in-law, William Stassano of Stamford, CT; grandchildren, Brittany Stassano of Stamford, CT, Jessica Foulds of Norwalk, CT, Rachel Foulds of Arlington, VA, Landon, Audra, and Theodore Baker all of Winchester, VA; sister, Grace Guarnieri (Mike) of Stamford, CT; brother, Anthony Milone (Marge) of Apache Junction, AZ; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, Mr. Milone was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Ann Stassano and a son, Theodore John "T.J." Milone.
A visitation will be from 6 pm to 8 pm on Thursday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am on Friday at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Reverend Stephen Holmes officiating. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Winchester, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Teddy's memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or Alzheimer's Association National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, #400, McLean, VA 22102.
