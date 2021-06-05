Theodore “Ted” L. Cox Jr.
Theodore “Teddy” Louis Cox, Jr., 74, of Winchester, VA passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021 at the Veterans Affairs Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Martinsburg, WV.
Teddy was born on June 21, 1946, the first son of the late Theodore L. Cox, Sr. and Nonnie Frankenberry Cox. After serving in the U.S. Army as a mechanic, he worked at Winchester Cold Storage and later retired from Glaize and Brothers Components in Winchester, VA. He was a member of Mountain View United Methodist Church where he served as a trustee and sang in the choir. Teddy was a long-serving member of the Back Creek Ruritan Club and served twice as the Rappahannock Zone Governor. He served his community as an EMT for North Mountain Fire & Rescue Company 19. Teddy was a merit badge counselor for the Boy Scouts and a volunteer for the Apple Blossom Festival as a parade line-up coordinator for over 30 years.
Teddy’s wife of 39 years, Lila T. Cox, preceded him in death in 2019.
Surviving are two daughters: Dawn Jividen with husband Greg of Winchester, VA; Tana Hoffman with husband Wayne of Strasburg, VA; and a son: Lieutenant Colonel David Cox with wife Rosanna of Slidell, LA. Teddy was blessed with six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Teddy’s life will be held at the Mountain View United Methodist Church on June 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM. Officiating will be Pastor Michael Pettry. Inurnment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain View United Methodist Church, 148 Richard Lane, Star Tannery, VA 22654 or North Mountain Fire & Rescue, 186 Rosenberger Lane, Winchester, VA 22602.
