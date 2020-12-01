Theresa Ann Lockhart, 74, of Frederick County, Virginia, died Friday at Winchester Medical Center.
She was born July 9, 1946 in Gettysburg, PA, the daughter of Warren Lockhart and Audrey Crim.
Theresa married the love of her life, Stewart Russell Lockhart on September 21, 1968 in Hagerstown, MD. Russell preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children (and spouses): Brenda Lockhart (Rocky) of Stephens City, VA, Jamie Martin (Kevin) of Frederick County, VA, Stewart Lockhart ll (Tara) of Winchester, and David Lockhart (Brooke) of Frederick County, VA; siblings Howard Lockhart, Kay Adkins, Linda McKee, Betty Dinges, and Ola Kump; and more than 40 grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.
Along with her husband Russell, she is preceded in death by her daughter Pamela Lockhart, and brothers Charles Lockhart and Ricky Lockhart.
She was the perfect example of how a human being should be and how you should treat others. She was filled with grace. She was an angel.
The Family will receive friends Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 7:00-9:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Mount Olive Cemetery in Hayfield, VA with Pastor Bobby Hart officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.