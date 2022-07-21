Theresa M. Sosnoski
Theresa Marie Sosnoski, 93, of Winchester, VA, died on Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Winchester Medical Center.
Theresa was born on March 2, 1929, in Roselle Park, NJ, the daughter of the late Michael and Emma Ricci Candela. Theresa was a member of the Catholic faith, she was a secretary at Collier School in Wickatunk, NJ, and an executive secretary at J.P. Stevens High School in Edison, NJ. She loved to dance, read, and enjoyed birdwatching.
Theresa was married to Francis P. “Frank” Sosnoski. Mr. Sosnoski died on October 25, 1985. After Frank’s death, Theresa remained the strong matriarch of the family for many years. Her strength and resilience in meeting life’s challenges served as great inspiration to her family and to all who knew her.
Surviving are three sons: Peter F. Sosnoski (Sheila) and Christopher M. Sosnoski (Mirna), both of Winchester, VA; Gregory J. Sosnoski (Andrea) of Manalapan, NJ; six grandchildren: Kelly, Chris, Taylor, Olivia, Caroline and Christina; and three great-grandchildren: Connor, Rhettland, and Beckett. She was the last member of her immediate family.
Theresa is preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters.
A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester, VA, at 11:00 AM. Officiating will be Father John Riley.
The family will receive friends on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV, from 5-7 PM.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
