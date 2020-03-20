Theresa P. Gochenour, 61, of Winchester, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Mrs. Gochenour was born June 17, 1958 in Crawford, PA; the daughter of the late Virgil R. Peterson and Fern Shelly Peterson King. She was a 1976 graduate of Commodore Perry High School in Hadley, PA. She had worked as a school bus driver for Frederick County Public Schools.
She married David S. Gochenour on September 20, 1986 in Rocky Mount, VA.
Along with her husband, she is survived by her children, Melinda Lee Gochenour and Nicholas Scott Gochenour both of Winchester; two brothers, Lyle Peterson and Shawn King both of Greenville, PA; two sisters, Linda Marshall and Robin King both of Greenville, PA; and one grandson, Brett John Raedel and twelve nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
