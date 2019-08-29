Therese Catherine Curtin, age 88, of Star Tannery, VA and formerly of Berkeley Springs, WV, died on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at her daughters residence while under the care of Blue Ridge Hospice.
Born June 22, 1931 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Nellie Slough Casey.
She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Berkeley Springs. Therese was a homemaker all her life to her husband and children. She was a member of the Old Dogs Bridge Club and she enjoyed reading, and watching Redskins football and spending time with her family.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Fr. Holmes from Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Winchester, VA and to Fr. Fasani from St. Johns the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal, VA for stopping by and praying and visiting with our mother.
Therese is survived by her children, Jaz Mary Curtin, Therese Casey Shrimplin, Christine Adrienne Welsh and her husband Steve all of Winchester, Patricia Allison Martz and her husband Gary of Summerfield, FL, Diane Avery Hottle and her husband Will of Star Tannery, Richard Casey Curtin of Big Sandy, TN, her sister Mary from Florida, 16 grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Richard Leonard Curtin and one son, Richard Leonard Curtin, Jr.
Services and burial will be in Blossburg, PA.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.helsleyjohnsonfh.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 95 Union Street, Berkeley Springs, WV.
