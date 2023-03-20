Thomas A. Sonley, 70, of Middletown, VA, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023, peacefully at his home.
Tom was born in Chicago, IL, the son of the late Lorne and Fannie (Blake) Sonley. He graduated from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary with a degree in theology and from George Mason University with a law degree. He retired from Convergent in 2017 after a 20-year tenure.
Tom was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and belonged to the Knights of Columbus, Legion of Mary, and This Man is You. Tom enjoyed gardening, fishing and playing chess. He played guitar during his younger years. Tom especially loved being a grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret, whom he married on December 30, 1977; daughters, Rebekah Holland (David), Sandra Noel (Abdias); granddaughter, Lenora, and brother, Timothy Sonley.
A mass will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 1pm at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Inurnment to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Tom to the Parkinson’s Foundation at Parkinson.org or Young Life at younglife.com.
