The Scholar, The Poet, The Storyteller, A Friend
Tom was peacefully embraced by his Angels on November 20, 2021, in Boston, Massachusetts. He will always be remembered as a remarkable man who loved camping, hiking, astronomy, skiing, and hot air ballooning.
Tom was born in Beloit, Wisconsin and travelled the world with his family living in Japan, Hawaii, and several states in the United States. As a child, his family moved from Hawaii to Glen Burnie, Maryland where he graduated from Glen Burnie High School in 1969. Upon graduating, he attended the United States Naval Academy Preparatory School-Bainbridge, in Port Deposit, Maryland before being admitted to the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland where he was a member of the soccer and crew teams. In 1971, Tom left the Naval Academy with an honorable discharge and moved to Harrisonburg, Virginia where he graduated with a B.S. degree in Geology, Biology, and a minor in Chemistry from Madison College in 1975. After graduation, he worked as the Assistant County Engineer in Rockingham County, Virginia before becoming self-employed in designing and building passive solar homes. He was also employed by the Shenandoah National Park Service as a member of the trail maintenance crews and Fought forest fires in Montana. Most recently he served as an employee for the Heritage Museum in Bridgewater, Virginia.
Tom is survived by his wife Ada Lynn, his sister Carol Chenault of Decatur, Alabama, brother Joe and sister-in-law Martha Sheets Knight of Stephens City, Virginia, sister-in-law Kathleen Spangler of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, brother-in-law John Lostetter of Daniels, West Virginia, nephews Joshua Knight of Stephens City, Virginia, Wesley Chenault of Decatur, Alabama, Don and Cole Spangler, Sam Baccam of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, and nieces Andrea Chenault of Decatur, Alabama, Corinne and Avery Mae Baccam, and Summer Spangler of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts.
The family requests donations in lieu of flowers be made in loving memory of Tom to the Cat’s Cradle in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.