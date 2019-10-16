Thomas C. Clark, Jr. "Tom"

Thomas C. Clark, Jr., 73, of Winchester, VA passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Facility.
Tom was born in 1946 in Winchester to the late Mabel Hopewell Clark and Thomas Clark, Sr. After graduating from James Wood High School, Tom served in the United States Army from 1967 to 1969. After serving his country he worked at Crown Cork and Seal for 44 years, retiring in 2013. Tom was a member of First Christian Church in Winchester. He served as a Deacon, a member of The Blosser Sunday School class and the Men’s Fellowship Group.
Tom’s passion in life was classic cars and keeping his vehicles spotlessly clean — especially his 1995 Ford pickup truck. He was formerly a member of the Winchester Moose Lodge and Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Winchester.
He married Beverley Jenkins on December 17, 1967 in Winchester. Together they enjoyed traveling on bus tours with family and friends, taking cruises and numerous trips to Mexico.
Surviving is his wife of 52 years, Beverley; son, Robert Clark and wife, Kristie of Stephens City, VA; grandchildren, Cody and Zane Clark of Winchester; step-grandchildren, Ashlynn Johnson, Teagan and Bodhi Jones of Stephens City, VA (he was known to them as “Pop”); and sister, Cynthia Parker and husband, Glenn of Stephens City, VA.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. A celebration of Tom’s life will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Mike Moulden officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA. A fellowship luncheon will follow the interment at First Christian Church, 75 Merrimans Lane, Winchester, VA.
Serving as pallbearers will be Cody Clark, Tyler Allamong, John Wilson, Tom Wilson, Russ Edwards, and Robert Sutphin.
At Tom’s request memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church Scholarship Fund, 75 Merrimans Lane, Winchester, VA 22601 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
The time has come for my departure.
I have fought the good fight,
I have finished the race.
I have kept the faith.
~ 2 Timothy 4:7
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.