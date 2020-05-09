Thomas D. Witt “Tommy”
Thomas Duane Witt, 40, of Stephens City, Virginia, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in Stephens City, Virginia.
Tommy was born December 13, 1979 in Winchester, Virginia, the son of William “Bill” Eaulin Witt and Sandra “Sandi” Marie Newell Witt.
He was a 1997 graduate of Sherando High School. He earned the Eagle Scout award through the Boy Scouts of America. He had an extreme love of nature and animals and was an avid music lover especially the groups “Phish” and “The Grateful Dead.” He always had a smile on his face and would give you the shirt on his back if you needed it.
He was a supervisor in commercial construction working at sites throughout the United States.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jamie Quick; grandparents, Aletha & David Newell of NE; grandparents, Gertrude & Eaulin Witt of MD; and his sister-in-law, Melissa Castro Witt of Stephens City.
Surviving with his parents of Stephens City, VA are a brother, William “Billy” David Witt and his long-time partner, Tracy Sullivan Finn of Stephens City, VA; and a step-daughter, Zain Quick of Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted for burial expenses by online credit card donations at https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/1wo24w/donate, mail check donations to Witt, PO Box 414, Stephens City, VA, 22655 or email meal cards to tommywitt69@gmail.com. Any excess money received will be forwarded to the Stephens City Fire and Rescue Department and the Winchester/Frederick County SPCA.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
