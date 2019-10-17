Thomas E. Creek, age 80, died September 12, 2019 at the V.A. Hospital in Martinsburg, WV.
He was a long time resident of the Leitersburg & Smithburg MD areas, and most recently a resident of Shepherdstown, WV.
He worked to build the V.A. Hospital in 1982 and also worked for R.F. Zeigler and Miller & Anderson, Inc. in Winchester, VA until his retirement.
Memorial service to be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Leitersburg on October 21st at 2pm.
