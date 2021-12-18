Thomas Edward Sager, Sr., 79, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.
Eddie was born in 1942 in Winchester, Virginia, son of the late Emmonds E. and Ethel Sager. He attended Stephens City High School. He was a driver for and retired from Shenandoah Pride Dairy, a volunteer and President of Sarah Zane Volunteer Fire Department, as well as a volunteer at Greenwood & Stephens City Volunteer Fire Departments. Eddie and his family also had their family business, Sager’s Lawn Mower Repair. He was an assistant manager at Nichol’s Department Store and most recently worked for Molden Real Estate.
One of Eddie’s passions, bass fishing, led to him founding and being the President of Shenandoah Valley Bass Association from 1998 to present. Eddie was baptized at and attended Greenwood Baptist Church. He was also involved with the Winchester Moose Lodge and Winchester Eagles Club 824. Thomas was an avid fisherman, Redskins fan, and loved professional wrestling, even though it was mainly for the Divas. He loved going to yard sales, collecting watches, flowers, his garden, and tinkering with things. Eddie truly loved all those who he was honored to call his friends.
Eddie married Margaret Louise Malone on February 7, 1970 in Winchester, Virginia.
Eddie is survived by his wife, Margaret Sager; sons, Kevin E. Sager (Becky DeHaven) of Winchester, Virginia and Thomas E. Sager, Jr.; grandchildren, Cheyenne Daugherty (Austin) of Blacksburg, Virginia and Cassie Sager of Christiansburg, Virginia; sister, Joanne Clowser (Leo) of Frederick County, Virginia; brother, Richard “Ricky” Sager (Susie) of Winchester, Virginia; and his beloved feline companion, Penny.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Linda “Diane” Fisher and his brother, Clarence E. “Buddy” Sager.
Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Rev. Ross Halbersma officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia.
Serving as pallbearers will be Denny Linaburg, Lenny Millholland, Richie Molden, Brian Thomas, Larry Boyce, and Kevin Sager.
Memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice at 333 W. Cork St, #405 Winchester, VA 22601 or to Greenwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue at 809 Greenwood Rd, Winchester, VA 22602. Flowers will be accepted as well.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.
