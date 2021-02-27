Thomas Earl Riddick, Jr. 82 of Winchester died on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at his home after a year and a half long battle with Melanoma.
Born July 6, 1938 in Wilson, NC to Thomas Earl and Lexie Lamb Riddick. Earl was the youngest of three children and was raised in New Bern, NC. A graduate of New Bern High School ('57) and East Carolina University ('61) where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity. Following graduation he taught Geography in Salisbury MD. He then moved to Richmond, VA to teach in Henrico Co where he met the love of his life.
He married his love, Janet Duncan, on June 14, 1964 at Cork Street Christian Church in Winchester VA. Earl and Janet both continued to teach in Richmond for a year after their marriage, then moved back to Winchester, where Earl started working for his father-in-law and became the General Manager of the family business, Duncan Bros Tire Co. Several years later, he moved to a new career and became VP of Sales for Zeropack Co., specializing in frozen fruit for commercial bakeries. Upon "retirement" he opened Riddick's Fruit Brokerage and worked as a consultant for Paris Foods. Earl liked to sell, and talk to people. He was a past member of the Winchester Jaycees, where some of his closest local longtime friendships began, and a member of the Winchester Rotary Club where he enjoyed seeing his buddies each week at the meetings. He had served on the Board of Directors for C&S Bank and then on the Advisory Board for Dominion Bank. In his spare time over the years, he enjoyed playing golf, watching football, catching up with his New Bern friends and spinning tall tales to family and friends, "It's true, Word of Honor"!
An active member of First Christian Church (previously known as Cork Street Christian), Earl served as Sunday School Superintendent, was active on various committees over the years, and even kissed a cow to help raise funds for the church! He served as a Deacon and most recently, an Elder Emeritus.
Earl is survived by his wife of 56 years, Janet and their daughter, Beth Riddick Drummonds, her husband Chuck and twin granddaughters Emma Alexis and Caroline Wellington Drummonds. He was extremely proud of his twin grandgirls, and looked forward to their high school graduation this spring. He is also survived by his three nieces and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Barbara Riddick Smith-Wyle and Carolyn Riddick Howren.
The family will receive friends at First Christian Church, 75 Merrimans Lane, Winchester from 2-3 pm on Sunday, February 28th with funeral services following at 3pm with Pastor Mike Moulden officiating. Interment will be Wednesday, March 3rd at 11am at Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Due to COVID, the family requests masks be worn for the safety and comfort of all.
Pallbearers will be: Chuck Drummonds, Russ Edwards, Rob Sutphin, Rob Mitchell, Marshall Duvall, Joe Strohmeyer and Dan Rainsberger. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Ernest Bailey, Ed Hill and Buck Tice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Christian Church, 75 Merrimans Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
