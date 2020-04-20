Thomas Edward Franklin, Sr., 86, of Frederick County, VA passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Franklin was born in 1933, in Warren County, VA, son of the late Albert and Nellie Franklin. He was a veteran of the United States Navy having served during the Korean conflict. Mr. Franklin served on the USS Missouri (nicknamed Mighty Mo) as a Gunner's Mate Third Class. Just like all of his brothers, Thomas proudly served his country. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, the China Service Medal, as well as the Korean Service Medal. He retired from AmeriGas, where he was a driver. He had previously worked for Smith's Transfer. Mr. Franklin was a member of Victory Church in Winchester.
Mr. Franklin was a member of the VFW, Winchester Moose Lodge and participated with the Olive Branch Food Bank at his church. He was a huge baseball fan but enjoyed all sports including NASCAR and football and loved watching Western films.
Thomas was married to the former Patricia Lichliter Franklin.
Surviving are his children, Thomas E. Franklin, Jr. (Audrey Diane) of Winchester, VA, Pamela L. Franklin of Winchester, VA, and Deborah Franklin Macomber of Harpers Ferry, WV; sister, Helen Franklin Ameigh (Milton) of Winchester, Virginia; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mr. Franklin is preceded in death by his sisters, Hazel Franklin Priest, Anna Franklin Madagan, Velma Franklin Myers, Molly Franklin Templeton and brothers, Leroy, Lee R., Charles A., George W., James L., Robert E., and Herbert J. Franklin.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening, from 4:00-6:00 p.m., at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Due to the Government regulations concerning COVID-19, Omps Funeral Home will be limiting the number of individuals gathering in any given room to 10. The Franklin family encourages anyone who cannot attend the visitation to visit the Omps Funeral Home website and share their memories.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be conducted on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum, with Pastor Dave Cunsolo and Brother Cecil Jones officiating. A celebration of Thomas' life will be held at a later date at Victory Church in Winchester, VA. An announcement will be made in the paper at a later time.
Mr. Franklin's nephews are named as pallbearers: Richie Franklin, Todd Franklin, Albert Franklin, Robert "Bobby" Franklin, Wayne Franklin, Gary Jenkins, John Jenkins, George A. Franklin, Donald Franklin, Charles "Teddy" Franklin, Richard S. Franklin, George L. Franklin, and Jack Priest. Honorary pallbearers will be his late nephews, Jimmy Franklin, Gregory Jackson Franklin, Wayne Madagan, and Lee R. Franklin, Jr.
Thomas' family would like to extend their appreciation to his caregiver, Corrine.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Franklin's memory to a local food bank of the donor's choice, or C-Cap, 112 South Kent Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
