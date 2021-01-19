Thomas Edward Ganoe
Thomas Edward Ganoe, 77, of Romney, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021.
Born March 26, 1943 in Romney, he was the son of the late Edward Earl Ganoe and Norene Kennebec Miller.
Tom is survived by his children, Jeff Ganoe and wife Wendy of Winchester, Sabra Veach and husband Les of Winchester, and Kevin Ganoe of Rio; (7) grandchildren, Thomas Ganoe, Zachary Ganoe and wife Melissa, Joseph Ganoe and wife Kelsey, Cassidy Veach, Callie Veach, Cameron Veach, and Kevin Ganoe, Jr. Tom is also survived by his sister, Bonnie Cummins (late husband, Wayne Cummins) of Winchester; his brother, Jim Ganoe and wife Madeline of Romney; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Tom spent his childhood in Romney and graduated from Romney High School with the Class of 1961. After high school, he married and raised his family in Winchester. Tom worked at O’Sullivan, Kern’s Bread Co., and Murray Cookies before opening his own business, Tom’s TV and Appliances in Winchester.
Tom was very loving and sociable. He loved his pets and his farm animals and will be sadly missed by those who loved him.
The family would like to thank Hospice of the Panhandle and a special heart-felt thanks to Kitty Timbrook and staff for the love, care, and support they showed Tom for the last two years.
Friends will be received on Thursday, January 21, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney and from 12 Noon to 1:00 PM on Friday, January 22, 2021 at the funeral home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor David Witt officiating. Interment will be at Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
Gentleman serving as pallbearers will be Tom Ganoe, Zachary Ganoe, Joseph Ganoe, Cameron Veach, Kevin Ganoe, Jr., and Kevin Ganoe, Sr.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tom’s memory may be made to: Ebenezer Cemetery ~ 456 Summit Dr. ~ Romney, WV 26757
Please direct inquiries to Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney 304.822.3511
