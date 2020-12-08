Thomas Everett Dickinson, USMC retired January 2, 1946 - December 5, 2020

Thomas Everett Dickinson, 74, of Berryville, Virginia died at his home on December 5 with his wife and son at his side.
Tom was born January 2, 1946, in Illinois, son of the late Harry and Marion Dickinson. He married his wife Patricia (Pat) in 1969. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last December.
Tom enlisted in the U.S. Marines soon after graduating high school. He was proud to claim the title United States Marine. Tom served in Vietnam as leader of a machine gun team with the 2nd Battalion, 9th Marines. In 1966, he was severely injured from a land mine explosion. Tom spent over a year in the naval hospital recovering from his wounds. He was awarded a purple heart and retired from his beloved Corps.
In addition to his wife, Tom is survived by two sons, five grandchildren and a brother. Tom's son, Michael, and his wife Jennifer live in Switzerland with sons Maxwell and John (Jack). Tom's son, Matthew, and his wife Kristina live in Virginia with their three children; Katherine, Thomas and Elizabeth. His brother, Jeffrey Dickinson lives in Arizona with his wife Dawn. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Melissa.
Tom was very proud of his sons, Michael and Matthew, and greatly admired the men they became. Although his war injuries prevented him from participating in many activities, he was always there for them. Whether it was sitting on a wooden bench in the hot sun watching Michael play baseball or on a cement stadium seat in the freezing cold watching Matthew play football, he was there. Tom looked for other ways to connect with his sons and be an active part of their lives. The three of them shared a mutual love of auto racing. During the boys' teen years into early adulthood they would race karts at tracks in Virginia, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. It was a special time for Tom and gave him memories he always cherished. Prior to managing the kart racing team, Tom fielded a car competing in the USAC Silver Crown series in the 80's. Tom also enjoyed target shooting and fishing.
Tom graduated from the University of Cincinnati and held Certificates in Procurement Management and Procurement and Inventory Management (CPM and CPIM). He retired in 2005 from Ingersoll Rand and, with his wife, chose to make Berryville home.
Tom was one of the few Marines at Clarke County Memorial VFW Post 9760 and Lloyd Williams American Legion Post 41. On two occasions Tom was the youngest marine (at the tender ages of 70 and 71) at the VFW Post Marine Corps Birthday Celebration and so was honored with the first piece of birthday cake. Tom was also a member of The Marine Corps League, the Military Order of the Purple Heart and the Marine Corps Museum. He was a former member of the Clarke County Honor Guard.
A private service will be held at Enders and Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville. Burial will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery, Fort Myer, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the FISH Food Bank, P.O. Box 1154, Berryville, VA 22611.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
