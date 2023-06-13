Thomas Gray McMahon
Thomas Gray McMahon, of Lake Frederick, VA, died on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. He passed away after a multiple-year battle with chronic leukemia which transitioned into an acute form of the disease.
Mr. McMahon was born February 8, 1942, the son of Joseph McMahon and Eleanor Gray. The family lived in Malvern, Long Island, NY. After graduating from Chaminade High School in Long Island, he went to The College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts. He then went on to earn his law degree from New York University (JD) and a Master of Laws in Taxation (LLM) from George Washington University.
Thomas married Barbara Lang McMahon on July 26, 1969, in Yardley, PA. Their homes included locations in Ewing, Titusville, NJ, and Traditions in Washington Crossing, PA. After retiring, he and Barbara moved to Trilogy, Lake Frederick, VA, in 2017.
Tom served his country in the United States Army for five years, primarily in the Judge Advocate General's Corps (JAG), including one year, from 1970-1971, in Vietnam. Upon leaving Vietnam, he served at the Pentagon.
After departing the Army, he worked for forty-two years as an estate planning tax attorney, including from 1972-1994 with Jamison, Moore, Peskin & Spicer Law Firm where he became partner. He joined the firm of Pellettieri, Rabstein & Altman in 1994 and worked there until retiring in 2017. He was a member of the New Jersey State Bar and the American Bar Association, and during his career, he taught law courses at The College of New Jersey. He joined the Boys & Girls Club of Trenton, NJ, and became president of the Board in the 1980s, working in that capacity for five years. He later joined the Board of the Rescue Mission of Trenton and served as president. He loved helping the Mission succeed in its goal of aiding those in need.
Tom’s favorite lifelong passion was playing golf. He was fortunate to have played notable courses in Ireland, Scotland, Bermuda, Canada, and within the United States with his wife, his golfing friends (including the Fabulous Foursome, Mike, Alan, John, and Tom). He also often played with his life-long friends Paul, Dave, and Tom. As those that knew Tom know, he found endless joy on the golf course and the occasional birdie.
Surviving along with his wife are his son, Tom McMahon (Siobhan) of Round Hill, VA; his daughter, Katie (Amaury Heresztyn) of Berryville, VA; four grandchildren, Kildea McMahon, Kiera McMahon, Finley Heresztyn and Cormac Heresztyn; sisters Mary Ellen Robinson of Townson, MD, Margaret Hamilton, of Berwyn, PA, and Kathleen McCabe of Austin, TX; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will take place on June 15, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. at St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church in Berryville, VA. Internment will take place on June 26, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. in the Washington Crossing (PA) National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to The Rescue Mission of Trenton, 98 Carrol Street, Trenton, NJ 08609 or https://rescuemissionoftrenton.org/donate/
; or to The Wounded Warriors Project https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.
Arrangements are being made at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA. To send online thoughts, please visitwww.endersandshirely.com
.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.