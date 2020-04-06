Thomas Hicks Hawkins, 83, of Stephens City, Virginia, died Friday, April 3, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Hawkins was born April 6, 1936 in Loudoun County, Virginia, the son of the late Cumbo Hawkins and Laura Mae Hicks Hawkins.
He retired from Carper Valley Golf Course in Winchester.
He was a member of Refuge United Methodist Church in Stephens City.
He married Janet Mae Hawkins on November 10, 1979 in Stephens City.
Surviving with his wife are five sons, Steve Hawkins and Jeffrey Hawkins, both of White Post, VA, Thomas Hawkins, Brian Hawkins, and Guy See, Jr., all of Stephens City, VA; two daughters, Robin Dumais of Inwood, WV and Crystal Jones of Stephens City, VA; three brothers, Ralph Hawkins of Culpeper, VA, Paul Hawkins of Edinburg, VA, and William Hawkins of Front Royal, VA; three sisters, Helen Dick of Front Royal, VA, Elizabeth Hawkins of Cullman, AL, and Mildred Kirby of Middletown, VA; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Two brothers, Gaines Hawkins and Marvin Hawkins and two sisters. Retha Boyd and Gladys Shaffer, preceded him in death.
A private graveside service and burial will be held at Refuge United Methodist Church Cemetery, Stephens City. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date at Refuge United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, memo: Thomas H. Hawkins funeral, P O Box 757, Stephens City, VA 22655.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
