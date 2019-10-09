It is with great sadness that the family of Thomas H. “Tom” DeHaven, Jr., 67, of Hollywood, FL, formerly of Winchester, VA, announce his sudden passing on October 1, 2019 in Hollywood FL.
Tom was born on August 23, 1952 in Winchester, VA to the late Thomas H. DeHaven, Sr. and Delores C. DeHaven Hoover. He graduated from James Wood High School in Winchester, VA in 1970. He then attended and received his undergraduate degree in horticulture from Virginia Tech in 1975. H was a loyal and true Hokie fan for life.
Prior to moving to Hollywood, FL, he and his wife lived and operated “Inn of the Oregon Trail” , a bed and breakfast in Lake Oswego, Oregon, which was placed on the National Historic Registry. He also began work for Foremost CO, a horticultural company that he was with for 20 years. His sales territory was the southeast United States and China. He loved his flowers and had a green thumb, like his mom.
Tom is survived by his wife of 38 years, Mary F. DeHaven of Hollywood, FL, whom he married on August 13, 1981. He is also survived by his sister, Brenda DeHaven Newcome (Charles) of Winchester, VA and his stepfather, Clarence “Salty” Hoover, also of Winchester, VA.
He also leaves behind his two dogs, Ruby and Willow, whom he loved very much, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by two sisters Donna DeHaven Orndorff and Deanna Arlene DeHaven.
A celebration of life service for Tom will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Little Mountain United Methodist Church, 259 Little Mountain Church Rd., Winchester, VA 22603. A reception in the church social hall will be held immediately following the service.
“To live in hearts we leave is not to die” -Thomas Campbell
To view Tom's tribute wall, please visit giffinfuneralhome.com
