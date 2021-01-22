Thomas Houston "Tommy" Wright, 82, of Frederick County, VA went to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, as a result of a recent stroke, at Inova Fairfax Hospital.
He married the love of his life and best friend, Georgeanna Milleson, on June 12, 1960 in Berryville, VA.
Tommy was born in 1938 in Middleburg, VA, son of the late Turner and Mabel Wright. He was a graduate of Loudoun County High School and a veteran of the United States Army National Guard, having served for six years. Tommy was a lifetime cattle and poultry farmer, along with his wife, Georgie. He and Georgie were also prior owners of Smith Creek Heritage Farm Museum in Mt. Jackson, VA. Tommy loved to share his knowledge and love of farming and antiques. He was an active member of the WV Poultry Association and the WV/TN Farm Bureaus. Tommy never met a stranger, always a friendly soul who shared his joy of life and strong faith with others. He was a dedicated church member.
Surviving with his loyal, dedicated wife, Georgie is a daughter, Sherry L. Smith (Martin) of Old Fields, WV; sons, Mark H. Wright (Linda) and Dale F. Wright (Theresa) both of Moorefield, WV; grandchildren, Brittany Wright Kiser (Jeremiah) of Keyser, WV, Victoria Wright Saville (Tyson), Matthew H. Wright, Meghan Wright, Jonathan P. Smith, and MaKenna Wright all of Moorefield, WV; great-grandchildren, Dane, Beau, and Wells Kiser of Keyser, WV, Brooklyn, Cambrie, and Reagan Saville of Moorefield, WV; sister, Eleanor Rose (Dan) of Winchester, VA; and brother, Edward Wright (Bryan) of Middleburg, VA.
Along with his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by a brother, William Wright and a granddaughter, Olivia Hope Wright.
A viewing and visitation will be from 5 pm to 7 pm on Saturday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 pm on Sunday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Pastor Mark Carrigan officiating. For those that cannot attend his service in person, it will be live streamed through the Omps Funeral Home website, www.ompsfuneralhome.com, on Tommy's obituary page. Interment will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery, 20421 Airmont Road, Bluemont, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 124 Park Street SE, Vienna VA 22180 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.