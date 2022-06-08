Thomas J. Chegash III
Thomas John Chegash III, 39, of Berryville, Virginia, died Monday, June 6, 2022 in Berryville, Virginia. He was a beloved father, son, brother, and grandson.
Thomas was born March 9, 1983 in Augusta, Georgia, son of Thomas John Chegash, Jr. and Karen Elizabeth Dove Chegash.
He formerly worked for Asplundh Tree Expert Company.
Surviving with his mother and father of Berryville are his daughters, Dakota Maria Chegash and Makayla Renee Favaro; a sister, Sarah Catherine Chegash (Sara Ann Simmons) of Stephenson, VA; grandparents, Thomas and Loretta Chegash of Chapel Hill, NC; as well as many loved aunts, uncles and cousins.
His grandparents Helen J. and Luther A. Dove preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be held 3:00 P. M. Friday, June 10, 2022 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville with Mr. R. K. Shirley III officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to a local drug rehabilitation facility.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
