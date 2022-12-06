OBIT_Thomas_Jerry_Bennett_80462-2

Thomas Jerry Bennett, 78, of Winchester, died Friday, December 2, 2022, at his residence under the care of Blue Ridge Hospice after a long illness of dementia and Parkinson’s Disease.

He was born January 14, 1944, in Winchester, the son of Thomas E. and Lucille Keiter Bennett.

Jerry was a 1962 graduate of James Wood High School.

He married the love of his life, Phyllis A. Brown in 1962. They recently celebrated their sixtieth wedding anniversary.

Jerry was the self-employed owner of Bennett Auto Sales and Jerry Bennett Carports and Garages. He had been semi-retired since 2014.

He attended Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church for many years and loved hunting and taking long rides with Phyllis.

Surviving are his wife, Phyllis A. Brown Bennett; a daughter, Michelle Corbin of Stephens City; a son, Kelly Bennett of West Virginia; two grandsons, J.D. Shanholtz (Megan) of Stephenson and John Ridgeway of Winchester; two great-grandchildren, Skylee Shanholtz and Kamden Shanholtz, both of Stephenson, and a sister, Barbara Hoover of Winchester.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Charlene Grove, and his furry friends, Rocky, Josie and Nova.

Private arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester, www.phelpsfunerals.com.

