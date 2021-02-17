Thomas John McCarron, 86, of Winchester, VA passed away February 11, 2021 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Thomas was born October 14, 1934 in Mason City, Iowa the son of the late Ralph Nobel and Margaret (Mogan) McCarron. Thomas was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church where he sang in the choir for many years and where he was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved doing metal and woodworking and at one time even owned his own business called Designs in Metal where he worked side by side with his wife and son. Above all else Thomas loved spending time with his family.
He married Patricia Ann Welsh on August 25, 1961 and they enjoyed 59 years of marriage.
Along with his wife he is also survived by two daughters Johnna and Bethanne; his son Patrick and his wife Inna; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; his sister Camilla Weber and his many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by five sisters Mary Margaret, Sally, Patricia, Jetty Ann and Roberta and his three brothers Ralph, Peter and Paul.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Tuesday, February 23 from 9:30am until his Funeral Mass at 11:00am at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Reverend Stephen Holmes officiating. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Cemetery, Winchester.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in memory of Thomas may be sent to: The Knights of Columbus c/o Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 130 Keating Dr., Winchester, VA 22601.
