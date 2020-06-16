Thomas Lee Parrish, 58, of Winchester, Virginia, died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Parrish was born November 28, 1961 in Alexandria, Virginia, son of Donald Frederick Parrish and Mary Lee Burdock Parrish.
He retired from Dynamic Graphics Finishing after 29 ½ years.
He married Rosemary Ellen Bosley Parrish on February 16, 1985 in Mt. Storm, West Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are his parents of Elk Garden, WV; two daughters, Heather Ann Parrish of Fairfax, VA and Amanda Lee Parrish of Winchester, VA; and two brothers, Timothy and Ronald Parrish, both of Elk Garden, WV.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 — 6:00 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. — 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Nethken Hill United Methodist Church, Elk Garden, WV with a funeral service immediately following at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Carl Chapman officiating. Burial will follow in Nethken Hill Cemetery, Elk Garden.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
