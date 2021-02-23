Thomas L. Streit, age 79, passed into eternal life on Thursday, February 18, 2021 in Florence, SC.
Tom was born at an early age in the northern Shenandoah Valley to parents, Arthur and Mary Virginia. He proudly served our country as a member of the US Army, stationed in Germany. Afterward, Tom spent 41 of his working years in the life insurance business and 13 more as a pharmacy technician. By his own account, his greatest accomplishments were learning that "Jesus Loves Me, this I know," being blessed with two wonderful sons, being loved by two families and many friends, and having the privilege and responsibility of influencing others, at home, at work and at church. He wrote and published a beautiful book of life lessons, Things That Shouldn't Be Buried, in 2017.
He was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings, Richard, John, Arthur, Susanne, and Charles "Chuck".
Surviving are his wife and best friend, Audrey Floyd Streit; two sons, Kevin (Edna) Streit and Timothy (Sara) Streit; one grandson, Byron; his nephew who was like a son, Carl (Brenda) Streit; two sisters-in-law, Pat Streit and Pat (Doug) Murphy; two brothers, Dr. Gary (Dr. Marla) Streit and Robby Dasch. Also surviving are the brothers and sisters who came with his marriage to Audrey. They include Cameron (Cindy) Floyd, Allison (Franklin) Best, June (Eddie) Douglas, and Rose (Don) Goldman. Rounding out his beloved families in Virginia and South Carolina are thirteen nieces, nine nephews, and many great nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to Eastside Christian Church, 3541 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29506 or to McLeod Health Foundation, PO Box 100551, 800 E. Cheves St, Suite 150, Florence, SC 29502, www.mcleodfoundation.org.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home is assisting the family.
