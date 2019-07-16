Thomas Lynn Edwards, Jr., 73, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away peacefully on the 12th of July, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center. Born to Pete and Polly Edwards in 1946, Tommy has been a lifelong resident of Frederick County. He was a John Handley High School graduate, Class of 1964.
Tommy was very passionate about his country, his community, and his family. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era, and retired from Winchester Fire Department after thirty years of service, as well as 20 years with the 167th Tactical Airlift Wing in Martinsburg, West Virginia. Tommy was a lifetime member of Friendship Fire Company and an Associate Member of Charlie Rouss Fire Company. He took great pride in being the first person to drive the ladder truck for the fire department in Winchester. Over the years, he stayed in close contact with his brothers and sisters from the fire department and was extremely grateful for the time and memories he made there.
Tommy is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Barbara, as well as his two children, Thomas L. Edwards III and wife, Angie of Stephens City, and his daughter, Aimee Edwards of Winchester. He was extremely honored to be a grandfather to five wonderful grandchildren, Katie, Cameron, and Ashlyn Edwards, Melanie Canfield and Andrew Callahan. He is also survived by his only sibling, Nancy E. Butler and brother-in-law Scott, of Ashland, Virginia as well as their children, David Butler and his wife, Kristin of Midlothian, Virginia and Stephanie Smith and her husband, Ryan from Richmond, Virginia. In addition, he is survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all of his friends and family.
The entire Edwards family will receive friends Thursday, July 18th from 6 p.m. — 8 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. A memorial service for Tommy will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 19th at Macedonia United Methodist Church in Stephens City, Virginia. A celebration of life will follow the service at Friendship Fire Hall, 627 N. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tommy’s name to Friendship Fire Department, 627 N. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester, Virginia 22601; Rouss Fire Department, 3 S. Braddock Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601; Shawnee Fire Department, 2210 Valor Drive, Winchester, Virginia 22601; Stephens City Fire Department, P.O. Box 253, Stephens City, Virginia 22655 or the fire department of your choice or Macedonia United Methodist Church, 1941 Macedonia Church Road, White Post, Virginia 22633.
