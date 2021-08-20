Thomas Michael Rudolph
Mike Rudolph, 65, of Reston, Virginia, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021. He was born in Winchester, Virginia, to James and Carole (Armstrong) Rudolph. He was a graduate of John Handley High School. Mike was an avid fan of NASCAR, western movies and cruising the backroads.
Mike is survived by his mother of Reston, VA; brothers, James Rudolph (Boonsong) of Inwood, WV; and Jeffrey Rudolph (Terri) of Glen Allen, VA; niece, Casey Rudolph, nephew, Christopher Rudolph (Katherine); and a host of other relatives and friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his father and brother, Steven Rudolph.
Mike was a Christian, he fought the good fight and kept the faith. His race has run but his journey continues. Godspeed Mike Rudolph, your life has touched us all, you WILL be missed.
Funeral services will be private.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.