Thomas Pearson Jordan
Thomas Pearson Jordan, 81, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at Winchester Cancer Center. Tom is survived by his wife of 63 years, T. Jean Hafer Jordan, two children; Michael Thomas of Fairfax and Kristin Moore (John) of Winchester, two grandchildren; Ryan Moore (Chelsea), Landon (Rosemary); and four great-grandchildren: Oliver, Amelia, Henry, Charlotte.
Tom was predeceased by his parents, Clarence Giles Jordan, and Mabel Pearl Pearson Jordan, in-laws Paul & Irene Hafer, one brother, Clarence G. “Buddy” Jordan, Jr., and two sisters, Betty Robertson and Louise Jordan.
He is survived by his sister, Dorothy J. Russell, brother-in-law Jim, and their loving family.
Born in Roanoke, VA, November 7, 1938, Tom grew up in Portsmouth during World War II. A 1957 graduate of Fairfax High School, he was married to the love of his life, Jean, that same year, continuing his devotion to her up until his death.
Employed for over 50 years with Alexandria, VA-based mechanical contractor Calvert-Jones, Tom resided with his family in Falls Church, Vienna, and Leesburg. He retired in Winchester in 2012.
A Cold War veteran, he honorably served in the Virginia National Guard from 1956 1962, stationed at Nike-Ajax missile batteries in Dranesville and Lorton.
Tom was known by friends, family, neighbors, and colleagues for his devout Christian faith and commitment to helping the homeless. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, watching old westerns, being with his family, storytelling, and the Washington Redskins.
Tom will be deeply missed by his family and a shining inspiration to them for the rest of their lives.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, July 4, at noon, Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst Street, Winchester, 22601. (540) 662-6633. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Canvas Church, 662 N. Loudoun Street, 22601, or Winchester Rescue Mission, 435 N. Cameron Street.
