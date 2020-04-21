Thomas R. Robinett, 72, of Winchester, died Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Tom, as his friends and family knew him, was born March 23, 1948 in Norfolk, VA; the son of the late Herman A. and Jane Wingfield Robinett. He proudly served as a major in the US Army. He received his undergraduate and law degrees from Washington and Lee University. In addition to his own private law practice, the majority of his law career was spent in public service for several municipalities throughout his beloved state of Virginia.
He married Carolyn E. Carlson on July 2, 2001 in Winchester. Tom was happiest when he was on his sailboat, soaring in the sky in his airplane, driving an antique car, cooking an exquisite meal, or enjoying a glass of wine.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his children, Matthew Robinett (Anne) of Richmond, VA and Graham Robinett (Kathryn) of Severna Park, MD; a step daughter, Elizabeth Carlson of New Zealand; six grandchildren, Craig Robinett, Pierson Robinett, Graham Robinett, Emmeline Robinett, Silas Robinett, and Honora Robinett; a niece, Sarah Grant, and his beloved big white dog Angus. He was preceded in death by his brother, Herman “Robbie” Robinett.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to “The Boys Home of Virginia” at https://boyshomeofva.org/
Services will be private.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
