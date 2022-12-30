Thomas Scott Grim, 78, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, after a valiant fight with cancer.
Tom was born on July 17, 1944, in Winchester; the son of Robert Marshall Grim and Martha Elizabeth Grim. He was a graduate of John Handley High School, Class of 1962.
He married Linda Anne Davis Grim on December 30, 1967.
Tom served in the U.S. Navy from 1964 through 1970 as a submarine Missile Technician and ship's diver, where he qualified in submarines and was a plankowner on the U.S.S. James K. Polk (SSBN-645). After completing his service as a Missile Technician First Class Petty Officer, Tom worked at Electric Boat in Groton, CT, then as an apprentice blacksmith. After earning his blacksmith license, Tom worked at the Charles Town and Shenandoah Downs racetracks.
Tom is survived by his wife, Linda; two brothers, Robert M. “Joe” Grim, Jr. and David B. Grim; four children, Laura Jayne Johnson, Thomas Scott Grim, Jr., Robert Henry Grim and John Timothy Grim; and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two children, Michael Dominic Grim and Mary Elizabeth Grim.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church, 1955 Shepherds Mill Road, Berryville, VA, with Rev. Kenneth Patrick officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.