Thomas Scott "Tom" Beavers, 74, of Frederick County, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at UVA Encompass Rehabilitation Hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Mr. Beavers was born January 27, 1946, in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Francis Connor and Colleen Virginia Beavers. Mr. Beavers was a graduate of John Handley High School, Class of 1964. He was employed by B&M Chevrolet. While employed there, he attended the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence in Washington, DC, attaining the title of Certified General Automobile Mechanic. In 1975, Tom gained employment at General Electric in Winchester. While in their employment, he received training in Cleveland, Ohio. He retired from GE in 2003.
Mr. Beavers attended Burnt Presbyterian Church. He joined Hoppers Auto Club in 1963. Tom enjoyed participating in various car shows and cruise-ins. The Hoppers Club bestowed on Tom the honor of being a Life Member. Tom was a drag racer in his younger years at 75-80 Raceway in Frederick, MD and Mason Dixon Dragway in Hagerstown, MD. Tom continued living his racing dreams through his son, Tommy. Tommy was an award-winning go-kart racer. Father and son's dreams were fulfilled when Tommy was given the chance to compete in a Sprint Car in Pennsylvania. Tom was his son's biggest fan, supporter and crew member.
He married Linda Massey on September 8, 1973, in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with his wife is his son, Thomas Scott "Tommy" Beavers, II (Sarah); grandchildren, Brady Dyer Beavers and Marley Lin Beavers, all of Winchester, VA; sisters, Frances Rayfield (Thomas) of Nassawadox, VA and Nancy Murphy of Winchester, VA. Tom is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Inurnment will be private, but a Celebration of Life will be scheduled and announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Tom's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148 or Burnt Presbyterian Church, 168 Burnt Church Road, Winchester, VA 22603 or Gainesboro United Methodist Church, P.O Box 313, Cross Junction, VA, 22625 or to the charity of the donor's choice.
Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.