Thomas “Thom” Ruffin
Thomas H. Ruffin, 74, of White Post, VA passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Thom was born in 1948 in Fort Worth, TX, the son of Pauline Eloise Ruffin and the late Homer Sherman Ruffin. He attended the University of Texas at Arlington and graduated from the Banking School of the South. He retired in 2018 as Senior Vice President at Armada Analytics in Greenville, SC as an expert and educator in his field. Thom served our country in the United States Army asthe music arranger for the 7th Army Chorus in Germany. Thom loved genealogy, antiques and was a former member of the Winchester Rotary Club and Braddock Street United Methodist Church. Thom was an accomplished, naturally gifted musician who enjoyed sharing his gifts with those he loved. His dry wit was deployed often with family and friends, and he will be greatly missed.
He married Deborah Seibert Wauson on July 15, 1995, at The Custis-Lee Mansion in Arlington, VA.
Thom is survived by his wife, Deborah; mother, Pauline; daughters, Lesley Cook of Williamsburg, VA, Amy Pent of Orange, VA, Wendy Johnson of Winchester, VA and Suzanne McHale of Yaphank, NY; twelve grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; 4 nephews; and brother, Phil Ruffin of Allen, TX.
He is preceded in death by his father, Homer, and his sister, Paulette Agnew.
All services for Thom will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, VA (brhospice.org).
