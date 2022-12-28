Thomas “Tom” E. Loy Thomas E. “Tom” Loy, 60 of Winchester, VA, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at home.
Tom was born in 1962 in Winchester, VA, the son of Larry and Dorothy Loy. He enjoyed camping, fishing, grilling, hunting and any outdoor activities.
He married Tammy McDonald on December 6, 1989, in Winchester, VA.
Tom is survived by his parents; wife; daughters, Ashley Loy and Keri McDonald, and brother, Tony Loy.
A Celebration of Life will be Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 5pm to 7pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
