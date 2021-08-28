Thomas (Tom) Schmidt
On Thursday, August 12, 2021, Thomas (Tom) Schmidt, loving husband and father of five children, passed away at the age of 87.
Tom was born February 10, 1934 in Fort Madison, IA to Joseph and Marie (Fedler) Schmidt and was one of seven children. On June 11, 1955, Tom married Beverly Cross and they raised five children; Gregory, Debra, Vicki, Michael, and Quentin.
Tom had a passion for helping others and spent countless hours volunteering his time and effort to worthy causes. He was a dedicated member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus. He also loved to travel and spend time with his sweetheart, Sondra Bendlage, and friends. Tom loved to dance, cook, and tell stories. He was a lifelong learner and teacher: perhaps his greatest gift to his children was curiosity.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Joseph, his mother, Marie, his siblings, Eugene, Arthur, Marcella, Wanda, Carl, and twin sister Audrey, his wife, Beverly, and his son, Quentin. He is survived by his children Gregory, Debra, Vicki (Mike Crites), Michael (Donna), and ten grandchildren.
A private funeral service was held on Monday, August 15, 2021.
