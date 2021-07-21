Thomas W. Bailey, Sr.
Thomas W. Bailey, Sr., 81, of Cocoa, Florida, formerly of Winchester, Virginia passed away at home on Thursday, July 15, 2021 surrounded by family.
Tom was born on September 22, 1939 in Reidsville, North Carolina; a son of Ralph and Nora Bailey. He enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served our country for 30 years. He retired as a Command Master Chief. Following his retirement Tom and his family lived in Winchester, Virginia. He was the manager of Rental Depot in Winchester for over a decade. He and his family then made their home in Florida for almost 25 years.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Hewitt Bailey, and his seven children; T.W. Bailey, Jr. (Michele) of Winston-Salem, NC, Terry Bailey (Kim) of Stoneville, NC, Jerry Bailey (Joanna) of Odessa, TX, Tom Bailey (Jessica) of Chesapeake,VA, Billy Bailey (Catina) of Troy, VA, Tonya Miller (Rick) of Winchester, VA, and Maggy Bailey (Kurt Comer) of Palm Bay, FL. He was also the proud “Poppy” to 15 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by three brothers; Eugene Bailey of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Elwood (Ed) Bailey of Oviedo, FL, Malcolm (Bud) Bailey of Canton, MI; two sisters Brenda Breeden of Charlotte, NC and Wanda Bailey of Eden, NC and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Bob and Joyce Hewitt of Cocoa, FL.
He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Carlyle Bailey, Jack Bailey, and sister Hazel Shackelford.
The family received friends on Monday, July 19, 2021 at Atlantic Mortuary in Rockledge, FL from 2-4pm, followed by a private funeral service. A full military internment will take place on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 11:30am in the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, FL.
Memorial contributions in Thomas W. Bailey Sr.’s name can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011A or at www.alz.org.
