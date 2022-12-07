Thomas W. Shade “Tommy”
Thomas Waldon Shade, 15, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022, in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester, Virginia, after battling bone cancer for more than four years. Most of his treatment and multiple surgeries occurred at the UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, VA. While there he gained the admiration, respect and love of doctors, nurses and medical staff.
Tommy was born July 31, 2007, in Winchester to Mia Geneieve Mazzoccoli.
He was a 10th grade student at Sherando High School. Tommy had a special mixture of intelligence that gave him a sense of humor and a remarkable knowledge of electronics, all sports and cars and trucks. He loved to cook, fish and swim; and was an expert marksman. He loved the beaches and seashore.
Throughout his ordeal, he never complained, and for all who knew him he was truly an inspiration.
Surviving with his mother are his maternal grandparents, Ron and Sandra Combs of Berryville, VA; uncles, Jeff Mazzoccoli (Dane) of Fulshear, TX, Joe Mazzoccoli of Woodbridge, VA, Tom Sullivan of Colonial Beach, VA, Harlan Combs (Fran) of Berryville, VA, Ronnie Combs (Cindy) of Garland, TX, and Roger Combs (Diane) of Winchester, VA; aunts, Sharon Gee of Garland, TX, Sandra Locke of Boyce, VA, and Shelvy Boyd of Woodstock, VA, and Carla Leight of Berryville, VA; and numerous cousins and many friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Berryville Baptist Church, 114 Academy St., Berryville, VA , with Rev. Tyler Phillips officiating. A luncheon will follow at the church. Please feel free to wear your favorite sports team’s apparel.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tanner Ruths, Daniel Baltimore, Grant Kersey, Kendall Sloane, Chris Oats, Kyle Smallwood, Jason Tate, Jalyn Jarrett, John Morales, Jaylan Williams, Allan Dabany, and the Shenandoah Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Yellow Door Foundation, 435 Merchant Walk Sq., Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22902.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville. To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.