Thomas Walter Curry “Tom”
Thomas Walter “Tom” Curry, 58, of Winchester, Virginia passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Tom was born in 1961 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, son of the late Ralston and Sara Marie Curry. He earned a Bachelor’s degree upon graduating from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Tom was Operations Manager for TruGreen in Sterling, Virginia for 24 years. Tom was promoted to General Manager of TruGreen in Hagerstown, Maryland for the past 9 years. He was awarded General Manager of the Year three times.
He married Laurie Eddy on August 8, 1987 in Sterling, Virginia.
Tom was a hardworking, passionate, and dedicated coach to many youth. He was a true sports fanatic who would not pass up going to a ballgame. Tom was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend to many.
Surviving with his wife is a son, Christopher Curry and a daughter, Stephanie Curry; sister, Becky Halberg and a brother, John Curry (Abby).
Along with his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Mel Halberg and grandmother, “Grams” Curry.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. A memorial service will follow the gathering at 11:30 a.m. which will be celebrated by Chad Agnew and Stephen Howard. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in Tom’s memory to Law Enforcement United, P.O. Box 14097, Chesapeake, Virginia 23325 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
