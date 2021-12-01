Thomas William "Junior" Adams, Jr., 54, of Winchester died Saturday, November 27, 2021 in his residence.
He was born April 29, 1967 the son of Thomas, Sr., and Mary Yost Adams.
He is survived by his sister, Rosie Ann Pfister and her husband, Duane of Winchester; nephew, Duane Pfister; his wife, Ellie; a niece, Megan May and her fiancé Branden; and a grand-niece, Quynne.
Friends will be received 3-5:00 pm Saturday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service.
