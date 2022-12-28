Thomas Woodrow Rose Jr
Thomas Woodrow Rose Jr., 80, of Leesburg, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
Tom was born January 18, 1942, in Upperville, VA, to Thomas Woodrow Rose Sr. and Esther Neff Rose. He was married to Mary Frances Rose on June 22, 1962.
Tom was a strong, kindhearted man who put family above all else. The highlight of his career was proudly serving as the President and CEO of LEO Construction Company. Tom's biggest passion was his caring for others. The vast ripple effects made through the many lives he has touched and positively influenced will continue to create positive changes in this world for decades to come.
Tom is predeceased by his wife (Mary Frances Rose), granddaughter (Jordan Elizabeth Rose), and his siblings (Donald Neff Rose Sr., Dora Lee Hardy, Debra Lou Fogle, and Helen Jean Stevens).
Tom is survived by his son (Michael David Rose), daughter (Michele Dawn Rose), grandsons (Seth Thomas Rose and Spencer Michael Rose), and his siblings (Pendred Allen Rose, Sherry Ruth Garrison, John Michael Rose, and Pamela Kay Gaul). He is also survived by his daughter-in-law (Kathi Marie Rose), granddaughter-in-law (Virginia Moore Rose), sister-in-law (Sally Beaver) and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive visitors at the Loudoun Funeral Chapel, 158 Catoctin Circle, SE, Leesburg, VA on Friday, January 6, 2023, from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, 10:00 am at Leesburg Baptist Community Church, 835 Lee Avenue, Leesburg, VA. Interment will follow in Ivy Hill Cemetery in Upperville, VA.
Memorials may be sent to the Loudoun Food Bank and the SPCA.
