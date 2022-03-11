Tiann Violet O'Connor
Tiann Violet O'Connor, 43, of Winchester, died Wednesday March 2, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was born May 27, 1978, in Winchester, the daughter of David Furstenau and Connie Largent Dailey.
She attended SVCA and Sherando High School.
She married Eric O'Connor in 2002.
Tiann was a bartender at Roma Old Town Pizzeria in Winchester.
She was the youngest of four children and the only girl. Her nickname was "Ti" or "Bear" due to her fondness for sleeping. She was a tomboy, a princess, and the heart and soul of her family. A gregarious person, it has been said that "she had more friends than freckles." Tiann will be remembered as a loving mother. She enjoyed family time, movies, the beach, Girl Scouts, and Grateful Dead concerts.
In addition to her husband and father, she is survived by her children, Harrigan, Carmody, Cecelia, and Autumn O'Connor, all of Winchester; siblings, Christopher and Patrick Furstenau, and Donny Edmonds; a large extended family and even more beloved friends.
Her mother preceded her in death.
A funeral will be 4:00 pm Sunday in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester, officiated by Reverend Andy Combs. Interment will be private.
Friends will be received 3-5:00 pm and 7 -9:00 pm on Saturday in the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service,www.phelpsfunerals.com
