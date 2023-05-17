Timothy A. Nichols
Tim died peacefully on May 12th, 2023 (59) at Winchester Medical Center after a courageous battle with MS.
Tim was born on September 30th, 1963, in Winchester, VA, to Pauline and Godfrey Nichols.
Tim graduated from Handley High School. Tim had retired after a successful career as a technician at Lear Corporation in Strasburg, VA. He was a member of The Stephens City United Methodist Church.
On Oct 14th, 1982, Tim was happily married to Jennifer Levi Nichols.
Along with his wife and mother, Tim is survived by his 2 children, Tiffany Kessinger of Strasburg, VA, and Daniel Nichols and partner in life Macina Horton of Tomsbrook; a brother, Jeffrey Nichols; sister, Brenda Reiche; brother-in-law, Andy Reiche, and 6 grandchildren.
Besides spending time with his family and friends, Tim had a passion for skiing, camping, fishing, and enjoyed watching his favorite team, the Minnesota, Vikings. Tim had an energetic personality and was known for his great sense of humor and loyal friendship. Tim touched many lives with his generosity and passion for life.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, May 20th at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 P.M. and a memorial service will follow at 2:00 P.M. at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Stephens City, with Pastor Bertina Wesley officiating.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Square link- Funeral donations for Timothy Allen Nichols.
To view the obituary and send online condolences, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
