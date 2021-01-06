Timothy Allan Hunt
Timothy Allan Hunt, 66, of Winchester, Virginia passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 2, 2021, in Winchester Medical Center, surrounded by his daughters and several other family members, after an extended battle with colon cancer.
He was born March 14, 1954, in Washington, D.C. Son of the late Paul M. Hunt, Jr. and Beatrice Mae Hunt. He is survived by his two daughters Ashley Rush, and Emily Frye and husband David, and four grandchildren, Haley Rush, Khloe Hunt, Jakobe Frye, and Kai Frye.
Tim is also survived by four sisters Joyce Ann McMellon (Les), Alma Margaret Davies (Richard), Catherine Joan Denhup (Mark), and Victoria Mae Wilkinson (Wyatt) and two surviving brothers Thomas William Hunt and Paul M. Hunt, III (Sandra).
He was preceded in death by his younger brother Daniel Vincent Hunt.
Tim loved to fish and be on the open water, was an avid sports enthusiast and enjoyed trips with friends to the Daytona 500, the Washington Nationals Baseball team and the Washington Football team.
Tim spent the majority of his working career in the automobile industry where he made many friends and long-time customers. He recently retired from Parsons Kia of Winchester.
A memorial service will be held, more details at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Valley Health Wellspring, a non-profit foundation supporting cancer patients, at Winchester Medical Oncology Department. 525 Amherst street, Winchester VA 22601. (540)536-4981.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.