Timothy Charles "Tim" Muia
Timothy Charles "Tim" Muia, age 70, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center. He was born on June 25, 1953. He was the son of Joseph John Muia and Goldie Love (Fout) Muia who both preceded him in death.
Timothy graduated from James Wood High School in 1972. He married his wife Kathy Lee (Sions) on November 5, 1977, and was married for 45 years. During his life he loved going to and watching sporting events including baseball, basketball, football (Baltimore Ravens, the old Baltimore Colts) and dirt track races at Williams Grove and surrounding tracks. He was an avid bowler at Northside Lanes; he also liked taking trips to the beach and spending time with his children and grandchildren during family gatherings. He was lovingly known to his grandchildren as “Paw Paw.”
Timothy was employed by the Air National Guard and retired with 25 years of service, while also working and running the family car lot at Independent Garage and Auto Sales in Winchester, VA. Timothy was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Winchester, the American Legion and Terrace Club.
He is survived by his wife Kathy, two sons Eric Scott Muia and James P. Muia (Alexis Kuzma) of Bunker Hill, WV, granddaughter, Jenna Rose Muia and stepgrandson Scott Michael Viles and numerous nieces and nephews. He has two surviving brothers John Muia (JoAnne) and Phillip Muia. Preceding in his death was their oldest brother James Muia (Jimmy).
Timothy’s family will receive friends and family on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 10am with a Mass to follow at 11am held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Father Bjorn Lundberg will be officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Winchester, VA.
Memorial Contributions may be made to charity of your choice.
