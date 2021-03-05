Timothy Donald “Tim” Brown
Timothy Donald “Tim” Brown, age 52, a resident of Strasburg, VA passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
The family will gather at Stover Funeral Home on Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 4:00pm — 6:00pm, to receive friends and celebrate Tim’s life.
Tim was born in Norfolk, Virginia on May 17, 1968 a son of the late William Donald and Shelba Jane Cobb Brown. Tim worked in guttering manufacturing for many years and most recently at Northside Lanes Bowling Alley in Winchester, VA. He was an avid golfer, loved to bowl and was a huge UNC Tarheels fan.
Survivors include his wife Lori Dean Brown of Strasburg, VA; one daughter Sarah Elizabeth Brown Markham of Fredericksburg, VA; his grandchildren Lillian Markham, Charlotte Markham, Caleb Markham, Liam Dillon and Christopher Norton; one sister Tammy Lea Thomson of Fredericksburg, VA; a niece Megan Thomson of Fredericksburg along with numerous other nieces and nephews; his lifelong friend who he considered his brother, David Scott of Winchester, VA and his beloved dog Bruno “Pie”.
The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to the Strasburg Vol. Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 620, Strasburg, VA 22657.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stover-funeralhome.com.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Tim Brown.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.