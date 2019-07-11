Timothy Gerald “Timmy” Mayhew, 55, Winchester, VA died on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at his home.
Timmy was born on May 1, 1964 in Winchester, VA, a son of the late Denny and Barbara Campbell Mayhew. He was a 1982 graduate of James Wood High School, an equipment operator for Allemari Stone Company in Mt. Storm, WV and was a former member of Gore Fire & Rescue. Timmy loved watching NASCAR, football, westerns and being with his dogs.
Timmy married Lisa Cooper Mayhew on July 18, 2009 in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with his wife is a brother: Scott Mayhew; a sister: Dawn Mayhew; a step-son: Michael Atchison and a step-granddaughter: Scarlett Atchison all of Winchester, VA.
A celebration of Timmy’s life will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 4 PM. Officiating will be Pastor Kent Woodward. Inurnment will be private.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home an hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gore Vol. Fire and Rescue, PO Box 146, Gore, VA 22637
To view Timmy’s tribute wall, please visit giffinfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.