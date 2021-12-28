Timothy James Longerbeam, 58, of Boyce, Virginia, died Saturday, December 25, 2021 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Longerbeam was born June 2, 1963 in Winchester, Virginia, son of James Shelby Longerbeam and Barbara Lloyd Longerbeam.
He worked for Costco as a logistics regional manager.
He was a member of Berryville Baptist Church; Berryville Baptist Rascals; and the Shenandoah River Rats, a surf fishing team.
He married Traci Huffer Longerbeam on June 9, 1990 in Berryville, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife and mother of Berryville, VA are a daughter, Kate Longerbeam of Winchester, VA; a son Andrew Longerbeam of Boyce, VA; three grandchildren, Reagan Hope, Kingston Elijah, and Eliannah Jayde; and a sister, Tracy “Tater” Longerbeam.
His father preceded him in death.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 A. M. Friday, January 7, 2022 at Berryville Baptist Church, Berryville, with Rev. Tyler Phillips officiating. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Berryville Baptist Rascals, 114 Academy St., Berryville, VA 22611.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.