Timothy J. McDow, the man, the myth, the legend, 54, of Linden, VA, passed away October 2, 2019.
Tim was born in New Orleans on October 27, 1964, to Kenneth and Laverne McDow, and the world was never the same. They broke the mold with this man.
Tim was a gifted musician, having the enviable talent of learning to play nearly any instrument in just a few days. If you heard bagpipes in town, he was probably the one responsible. Yes, he was that guy. Or maybe you heard his laugh; too big for four walls, it spilled out into the streets. Or perhaps one of his many jokes, often inappropriate, but always hysterical. When he wasn’t belly-laughing, Tim was in the kitchen, a glass of scotch in hand, cooking some of the best New Orleans food any mouth ever tasted. Although he lived nowhere near the shore, Tim certainly enjoyed a good motorboat.
Tim worked for Verizon for 20+ years, climbing a pole in a kilt (look out below!) and would often take bagpipes along to entertain customers and coworkers between jobs.
He found the love of his life and married Daisy on 10/10/10 at 10:10, so he could never forget the date. Not that he would. Daisy, his children Emily, Padraig, Arabella and Christina, his family and his friends were his whole world. If you knew him, you loved him and were forever changed by his generosity, compassion, talent and humor. He changed the world, one musical note, one good home-cooked meal, and one pee-your-pants joke at a time. To you, Sir, we raise a glass.
Tim is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Laverne, wife Daisy, children Emily, Padraig, Christina, and Arabella, grandchildren William Spencer, Autumn Swing, Jared Blythe, and Ivy Groome, siblings Cheryl, Kenneth Jr., Brian and Mike, as well as legions of adoring fans.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion of Winchester on October 12 from 3-6 p.m. for family and friends. Highland attire is requested. An additional Catholic service and Second Line celebration will be in New Orleans on October 26, 2019.
