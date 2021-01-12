Timothy J. Richards "Iffy"

Timothy Jay Richards, 54, of Berryville, Virginia, died Saturday, January 9, 2021 in Inova Loudoun Hospital, Leesburg, Virginia.
Iffy was born February 2, 1966 in Winchester, Virginia, son of the late Lester O. Richards and Eleanor Marie Carroll Richards.
He worked as a construction manager.
He married Rebecca Dunford Richards on September 7, 1985 in Paris, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are two daughters, Leslie Nicole Richards of West Virginia and Whitney Elaine Kerns of Berryville, VA; four grandchildren, Tanner Jaye Richards, Aubree Hailey Kerns, Wyatt Matthew Kerns and Emma Lee Rinker; sister, Patricia Franklin of Clear Brook, VA; and four brothers, Ray Richards and Joe Richards both of Winchester, VA, Leroy Richards of Gulfport, MS, and Ricky Richards of Hagerstown, MD.
His brother, Gary Richards preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A. M. Friday, January 15, 2021 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville with Mr. R. K. Shirley III officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 P. M. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.